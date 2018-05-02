Assembly polls: BJP candidates for all Nagpur seats declared, see list here

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the first list of 125 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on October 21. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has again been fielded from Nagpur South West constituency.

In a surprising move, the party has given ticket to Mohan Mate from Nagpur South constituency. Party has repeated candidature of the sitting MLA Krishna Khopde from Nagpur East, Vikas Kumbhare from Nagpur Central, Sudhakar Deshmukh from Nagpur West and Dr Milind Mane from Nagpur North (SC).

1st List of BJP Candidate for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election October 2019 on 01.10.2019