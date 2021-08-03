Sitharaman calls out Oppn for surrounding MPs in ‘threatening fashion’ in House

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday called out Opposition MPs for disrupting and surrounding members while they were making their speech.

FM Sitharaman, who presented the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha today, said: “Minister Bhupendra Yadav has raised a point that Parliamentary courtesy is very important.

You may have disagreement, you may protest. However, to disrupt a member who is speaking and surround him in a threatening fashion is absolutely unacceptable.”