Sitabuldi cops nab Bihar men selling Ganja near Maharajbagh

Nagpur: In a late night action, Sitabuldi Police on Sunday nabbed a group of men from Bihar for allegedly selling Ganja. Besides arresting accused identified as Mohammad Jaffar Mohammad Jakir (25), Shivanand Kumar Arjun Sharma (22), Santoshkumar Sharma (24), all originally residents of Bihar currently living near Futala Lake Slums cops have seized forbidden drugs worth Rs 60,000

According to sources, Sitabuldi Police Inspector (Crime) Amol Kachore received secret information regarding a group of men selling forbidden drugs near Maharajbagh vicinity.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops rounded up three men and recovered drugs worth Rs 60,000 from them.

PI Atul Sabnis, Amol Kachore, PSI Pravin Raut, Constables Jalpal Rathod, Chandrashekar Gautam, Pankaj Ramteke, Praveen Wakode, Rohit Ramteke and Police Shiopi Amol Shinde made the arrest.





