NSSCDCL organizes photography competition on climate



Nagpur. Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) hosting City level Photography competition in line with the National Photography Competition With the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Climate Centre for Cities at NIUA. The last date for submission in the photography competition is January 30, 2022. The top three winners will receive cash prizes.

The photographs should be submitted in two categories Climate Impacts in Cities, Climate Action in Cities, informed in press release. The photographs should be sent along with a short caption not exceeding 50 words (in English). There should not be any watermarks on the picture. The name of participant and city names should be prefixed on the photograph.

For submissions Click Here

The form includes options for uploading picture and captions. For more details contact Dr. Parag Armal +919890946236





