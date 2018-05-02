Singer Shaan revels Nagpur with his swag at Jallosh

Nagpur: Jallosh – a Nagpur rural police welfare show saw a musical packed Sunday evening at Mankapur Indoor Stadium with a scintillating performance by celebrated singer Shaan. The singer belted out one after another chartbuster songs that immediately caught the attention of guests who were all praise for the artist. Shaan delivered some of his hit songs to the likes of ‘main hoon don’, ‘om shanti om’ and similar other hit renditions.

The programme was inaugurated by DIG (Naxal) Prasanna and Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Rakesh Ola. State’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Animal Conservation Minister Sunil Kedar, MP Kripal Tumane, MLA Ashish Jayaswal, SP Monika Raut and many other dignitaries. The programme was convened by actor Satish who has been playing a cop in popular crime series Crime Patrol, mimickry artist Meghna Erande, who has lent her voice in famous cartoon series and Nagpur’s own artist Sushil Kumar.

The programme kicked off with ravishing dance performance by the dance troop on ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’. Besides Shaan, Voice of India winner and playback singer Farhan Sabri also charmed the audience with soul soothing performance on ‘Naino ki mat suniyo’. Later he presented a range of Hindi and Punjabi hits that peaked the audience’s excitement to another level.

Farhan also presented ‘tere rashke qamar’ which was received with huge applause.

Meanwhile, Marathi show ‘chala hawa yeu ghya’ tickled the funny bones within the spectators and left them splits.