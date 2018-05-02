Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Jan 13th, 2020
    Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendants should clarify if they like Modi being compared to him: Sanjay Raut

    Mumbai: Amid the row over a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the warrior king’s descendants should clarify if they like the PM being likened to him.

    Talking to reporters here, Raut said the BJP should declare that it has no link with the book comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji. The book, titled “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi”, has been written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal.

    The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, have criticised the book.

    Sambhaji Raje on Sunday demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah immediately ban the book, which was published in the BJP’s Delhi office.

    Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe on Sunday lodged a complaint with Nagpur Police against Goyal for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people by comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his book.

