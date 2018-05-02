Sing on Musical Groups Live show on FB , A musical concert.

Sing on Musical Gp Nagpur has organized a Musical concert Live on Fb , In the lock down period , Sing On Musical Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show.

A N Sharma and Meera Sharma Directors of Sing on Gp present soul full songs. It is unique program by Sing On Musical Gp for journey of sweet Songs. A N Sharma , Meera Sharma Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ashok and Jassi Darokar , Shoma Bhomik, Raj Gwalani, Rudrakant, Sudarshana Thosar, Swaminathan are the artists who has performed. Meera Sharma is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe . Concept was of Meera Sharma, Coordinator was A N Sharma, Technical Support Rudrakanr Bhattacharya, Vishvanath and Vyankatesh Sharma.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sing On Musical Group. Program starts with Gitar and Vocal performance of Vishvanath Sharma and Vyankatesh Prasad.

Soulful songs like You Hasraton ke dag…., Likhe jo Khat tuze….., Tu Pyar hai…., Gali me aaj Chand Nikla…., Yad kiya dil ne kaha ho tum…., Ek hasi sham ko…., Dil me tuze bitha ke…., Rat ke Humsafar…., Bajigar o Bajigar…., Ka karu Sajni…, Ek Ajnabi Hasina…., Itna to yad hai muze…., Kahi na ja…., Dil me tuze bithake….., and many more song wer presented by Singers.

Ful tumhe bheja hai khat me…., Sung by A N Sharma and Meera Sharma received loud applaud from audience.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. Many more music lovers has joined program. Audience on its part kept cheering them and encouraging them to give best.

Anchor Yuvraj Chaudhry done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. At the beginning of program , Mr. and Mrs. Thosar Felicitate Mr. and Mrs Sharma for their efforts to conduct various programs during lock down period by offering Shawl and Buke to them. Organisers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program.

Viewers gave thanks A N Sharma and Meera Sharma for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Sing on Musical gp will conduct various programs on line up to end of lock down. Since 25th March they are conducting various programs for viewers and has tied up viewers at home.

At the concluding session Tribute paid to Shashi Kapoor, Irfan Khan and Sushant Kapoor by team Sing On Group.

Program comes to end and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.