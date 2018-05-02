Sigh of relief: Covid death zeroes in Nagpur rural, district reports 197 fresh cases

Nagpur: The district reported 197 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and six fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 471 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,62,352.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 71 were from rural areas and 123 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, three were reported from Nagpur city, three deaths were registered from outside the district, while the Covid casualty was zeroed in Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,75,596 while the number of deaths rose to 8,949.

In the day 471 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,62,352. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.22%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 4,295 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.