SIES Sanjeevani celebrated “Autism Awareness Day .

In commemoration of “World Autism Awareness Day” celebrated on 2nd April every year, Sanjeevani, a dedicated Remedial Education Centre for Special students, successfully organized an Autism Awareness Rally.

The event was conducted by organising a rally which started from school and went through North Ambazari Road.

The rally was organised to raise the awareness about Autism Spectrum disorder and promote understanding and acceptance. The rally was flagged off by Dr. Suresh Chari, Member of SIES.

Shri.T.K. Venkatesh, President of South Indian Education Society, Smt. V. Meenakshi, Hon. Secretary of SIES, Shri.S.Prabhuraman, Co-ordinator of SIES, Smt. Lakshmi Srinivasan, AHM of Secondary dept, Smt. Resmi Umesh, HM of Primary dept, Smt. Veena Narayanan, In-charge of Pre-primary dept, Shri. Ravindra Kulkharni, Shri. Rahul Ghode, Supervisors, Special Children of Sanjeevani, Teachers, Scout and Guide students of Saraswati Vidyalaya participated in the rally.

Special Educator Ms. Laxmi Mungela along with Sanjeevani Staff members co-ordinated with school staff for the resounding success of the event.

