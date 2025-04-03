Armed Gang Robs Bullion Trader Near Nagpur, Escapes With Gold, Silver, and Cash

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a meticulously planned heist, a bullion trader and his nephew were ambushed by an armed gang in Pipla, near Khaparkheda, on Wednesday evening. The masked assailants looted one kg of gold, 15 kg of silver, and ₹1.25 lakh in cash before fleeing in the trader’s vehicle.

The robbery took place moments after the trader, Ravindra Musale, and his nephew locked up their shop, Niharika Jewellery, at Bazaar Square in Pipla, Saoner tehsil. As they were placing a bag containing the valuables inside their four-wheeler (MH-40/CH-8993), one of the robbers fired a round in the air to create panic. He then physically assaulted Musale, pushed him aside, and seized the car, with the rest of the gang joining in as they sped towards Nagpur.



Eyewitnesses reported that around six individuals were involved in the crime. Given the precision with which the robbery was executed, police suspect that the gang had conducted prior surveillance and was familiar with the trader’s routine.

The incident has triggered alarm within law enforcement, prompting a large-scale investigation to track down the culprits. Further inquiries are underway.

