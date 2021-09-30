Sidhu to meet Punjab CM at 3 pm

Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi at 3 pm today.

Sidhu tweeted, “Chief Minister has invited me for talks ‘ will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions.”

The Punjab CM Charanjit Channi said yesterday that he had called Sidhu and invited him for talks.

Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress President on September 28th minutes after the allocation of portfolios to ministers in the new government.

Sidhu’s resignation was followed by that of minister Razia Sultana who quit in solidarity with him. Her husband, former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, is Sidhus chief strategic adviser.

Amid the turmoil in Punjab, former CM Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. The meeting, Singh said, was to discuss the farmers issue and the three laws. The BJP has openly said that they would welcome a leader like him to the party.