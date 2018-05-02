Siddhant Singalkar to join national defence academy

Nagpur– City youngster Siddhant Singalkar has been selected to join the prestigious National Defence Academy as an Army cadet in the 145th course commencing from this month. Siddhant ’s father Shri Sandesh is a veteran warrior of Indian Air Force , mother Smita is a High Court Lawyer and brother Shourya is studying in class 10th.

After Siddhant’s matriculation from NEERI Modern School Nagpur, Lt Col MP Deshpande and Mrs Sphurti M Deshpande of ‘The Forces Foundation’ Nagpur were instrumental in grooming and training him to join the Services Preparatory Institute (SPI) Aurangabad and thereafter for SSB Interview.

Siddhant had aimed to join the armed forces since his childhood to follow the footsteps of his father. He worked hard under the proper guidance to achieve his goal. He gives the credit of his success to his proud parents, Lt Col MP Deshpande (Retd) Director ‘The Forces Foundation’ and Col Amit Dalvi (Retd) Director SPI Aurangabad.