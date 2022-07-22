Shyam Karate Academy students successfully clear Belt Gradation Exam

Advertisement

Nagpur: Karatekas of Shyam Karate Academy (SKA) did the institution proud by successfully clearing in recently conducted Belt Exam organized by Shyam Karate Academy in association of NSKAI Nagpur district recently.

The examination was conducted under the supervision and guidance of Sensei Sanjay Ingole (NSKA Technical Director). Sensei Devish Katare and Sensei Avinash Ingole were the Chief Examiners of the examination.

All students gave credit to their coach Sensei Shyamsunder Verma, Director and Chief Instructor of Shyam Karate Academy, Sensei Roshani Chavhan Head Coach and Branch Instructor of SKA.

Students were supported by Director of the Pride School Pratigya Thakur and Director of Shubham English School Vilas Thawale.

The successful Karatekas are:

YELLOW BELT: Hardik Patle, Aarush Barsagade, Kaivalya Pawar, Naksh Singh, Adhira Singh, Navya Gaikwad, Kirti Naik, Komal Sayam, Drusti Alone, Mansi Hirudkar, Vendant Chavhan, Malhar Shrikhande, Anand Singh, Prathamesh Nakade, Vismay Wankhede, Yuvraj Pathak, Divyanshu Rana, Sanchit Bachate and Shailesh Rajbhar.

ORANGE BELT: Pratyusha Gotmare, Lokansh Bokde, Hitanshu Ramteke, Avinash Jha, Nandini Wahane, Ayush Jha and Ritesh Ray.

GREEN BELT: Parth Umale, Ayush Gupta, Shubhamkar Dhal, Shlok Fating, Nikhil Rawat, Aman Naikane, Ritika Jaiswal, Aditi Bais, Vikas Nishad, Krishnanand Nishad, Hrishikesh Mishra and Niranjan Samantaray .

BLUE BELT: Atharv Kadoo, Poonam Chauragade, Simran Sharma and Bishesh Dhal.

PURPLE BELT: Devansh Artargade, Ajinkya Tarale , Rohan Meshram and Roshan Sharma.

