Kimaya Jhambre declared winner in “Maharashtra Glam Season 3”

Nagpur: Kimaya Rahul Jhambre (7 years) was declared the winner in the children’s category in “Maharashtra Glam Season 3” organized by Fabcreator Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Global Event Management in Nagpur to unleash the latent qualities in children, identify their talents and provide them with suitable career opportunities.

45 children participated in this competition at Oberoi Palace on Kamptee Road. Kimaya gave an excellent performance on the ramp and gave correct answers to all the questions in the competition with her brilliant intellect. Therefore, she won the hearts of hundreds of citizens by winning the title of the best contestant in this competition. Due to this victory, Kimaya will get a chance to make a career in Bollywood at a young age. Kimaya is studying Class 2 in Delhi Public School Mihan. She is very talented and a super performer on stage. She stormed the stage and won many hearts during the show.

The Fabcreators Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Global Event Management have been working in this field for last 12 years and have given opportunity to many models in Bollywood. The show, choreographed by Rehan Ansari, features special guests from previous Mr. Maharashtra Glam winners and Mr. DC India winners and actor, supermodel Venkatesh Gumalwar, Nagpur’s famous fashion designer Sheikh Mukhtar and social influencer Ragini Chhapere, were present as chief guests.

Kalyani Jaiswal was the dress designer. Rahat Fatima and Isha Parshionkar and jury members Super Model Yatish Vaidya, Actor Himanshu Vahane and Imran Khan Fashion Choreographer were present. Organizers Feroze Alam and Sagar Shahu did their best for the show.

