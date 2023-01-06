Shyam Karate Academy students successfully clear Belt Gradation Exam

Nagpur: Karatekas of Shyam Karate Academy (SKA) did the institution proud by successfully clearing in recently conducted Belt Exam organized by NSKA Nagpur District recently at Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education in Nagpur.

The examination was conducted under the supervision and guidance of Sensei Sanjay Ingole (NSKA Technical Director). Examination was successful with the help of all senior examiners of NSKA Nagpur District.

All students gave credit to their coach Sensei Shyamsundar Verma, Director and Chief Instructor of Shyam Karate Academy, Sensei Roshani Chavhan, Head Coach, Sensei Rushabh Gharde, Branch Instructor of SKA.

Students were supported by Director of the Pride School Pratigya Thakur and Director of Shubham English School Vilas Thawale.

