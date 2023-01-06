50 passengers arriving from abroad tested for Covid at Nagpur Airport, all test negative

Nagpur: Alarmed over rising Covid cases in China, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration has started testing passengers arriving at Nagpur Airport from foreign countries. The NMC undertook testing from December 25. So far in the period, out of 1640 passengers that arrived in flights from Qatar and Sharjah, random testing of 50 international passengers was done at Nagpur Airport. All tested negative, NMC sources said.

The emphasis is on increasing the number of tests in order to break the chain. According to NMC administration instructions have been provided to conduct Covid testing at the Airport.

Advertisement

The Government of India has started randomly testing 2% of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19 as the country steps up surveillance for new coronavirus variants.

The Central Government earlier this week had asked all states to keep a lookout for any new variants of the coronavirus citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement