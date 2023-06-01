Shyam Karate Academy Karatekas win 54 medals in 8th NSKAI All India Karate Championship

Nagpur: In a major success, 29 players of Shyam Karate Academy have won 54 medals in kata and kumite event in the recently organized 8th NSKAI All India Karate Championship 2023, Madgaon, Goa from May 27 and 28. The event was organized by National Shotokan Karate Association of India.

The Championship was organised by Shihan Sanjay Ingole, Director and Chief Instructor of NSKAI for students to showcase their talent on this huge platform.

All the winning players gave the credit of their success to the Director of Shyam Karate Academy, Sensei Shyamsunder Verma and Head Coach of Shyam Karate Academy Sensei Roshani Chavan.

The players were helped by the Director of The Pride English School Pratigya Thakur and Director of Shubham English School Vilas Thawle.

Results:

GOLD MEDAL: Shlok Fating (Kata), Kaivalya Pawar (Kata and Kumite), Advik Khapre (Kata), Devansh Attargade ( Kata and Kumite),Lokansh Bokde (Kata), Atharva Kadoo (Kumite), Shubham Dhal (Kata), Rohan Mashram ( Kumite), Ayush Gupta (Kata and Kumite), Ayush Mishra (Kata), Krishnananand Nishad (Kata and Kumite), Bishesh Dhal (Kata), Hrishikesh Mishra (Kata), Rushabh Gharde (Kata), Poonam Chouragade (Kumite), Mansi Hirudkar (Kata), Komal Sayam (Kata), Aditi Bais (Kumite), Smutisneha Nanda (Kata and Kumite), Roshani Chavhan (Kumite), Shyamsunder Verma (Kata and Kumite), Avinash Jha (Kumite).

SILVER MEDAL: Atharva Kadoo (Kata), Shubhamkar Dhal (Kumite), Aman Naikane (Kata), Shailesh Rajbhar (Kata), Avinash Jha ( Kumite), Hrishikesh Mishra (Kumite), Vikas Nishad (Kata and Kumite), Rushabh Gharde (Kumite), Poonam Chouragade (Kata), Mansi Hirudkar (Kumite), Nandini Wahane (Kata), Komal Sayam (Kumite), Aditi Bais (Kata), and Roshani Chavhan (Kata).

3rd BRONZE MEDAL: Shlok Fating (Kumite), Lokansh Bokde (Kumite), Ajinkya Tarale (Kumite) Aman Naikane (Kumite), Ayush Mishra (Kumite), Yuvraj Pathak (Kata and Kumite), Bishesh Dhal (Kumite) Vipin Shrivastav (Kumite).

4th BRONZE MEDAL: Ajinkya Tarale ( Kata), Nandini Wahane ( Kumite).

