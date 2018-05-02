Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurates country’s First LNG Facility plant at Nagpur

emphasizes on importance of alternate biofuels for diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sector

Nagpur: Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has emphasized on importance of alternate biofuels for diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sector . Inaugurating the country’s first LNG Facility plant at Nagpur today he said in our economy we are spending 8 lakh crores for the import of petrol diesel and petroleum products which is a big challenge .

The Minister said we have designed a policy that encourages development of imports substitute cost effective pollution free and indigenous ethanol, bio CNG,LNG and hydrogen fuels. He said the ministry is constantly working on different alternative fuels. He said we have to use surplus inrice , corn and sugar to prevent it from going waste.

Talking about flex engines Shri Gadkari said decision will be taken in three months making it mandatory for automobile manufacturers particularly the four wheelers and two wheelers to make flex engine. He said several countries like USA, Canada and Brazil already have them .He said the cost of the vehicle remains the same whether it is petrol or Flex engine.