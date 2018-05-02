Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 12th, 2021

    Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurates country’s First LNG Facility plant at Nagpur

    emphasizes on importance of alternate biofuels for diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sector

    Nagpur: Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has emphasized on importance of alternate biofuels for diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sector . Inaugurating the country’s first LNG Facility plant at Nagpur today he said in our economy we are spending 8 lakh crores for the import of petrol diesel and petroleum products which is a big challenge .

    The Minister said we have designed a policy that encourages development of imports substitute cost effective pollution free and indigenous ethanol, bio CNG,LNG and hydrogen fuels. He said the ministry is constantly working on different alternative fuels. He said we have to use surplus inrice , corn and sugar to prevent it from going waste.

    Talking about flex engines Shri Gadkari said decision will be taken in three months making it mandatory for automobile manufacturers particularly the four wheelers and two wheelers to make flex engine. He said several countries like USA, Canada and Brazil already have them .He said the cost of the vehicle remains the same whether it is petrol or Flex engine.

    Trending In Nagpur
    दहावी, बारावी नंतरच्या करिअरसंबंधी शंकांसाठी मनपातर्फे नि:शुल्क समुपदेशन केंद्र
    दहावी, बारावी नंतरच्या करिअरसंबंधी शंकांसाठी मनपातर्फे नि:शुल्क समुपदेशन केंद्र
    82+ cities 13 states 91 hour: One Rider Bhawesh Sahu
    82+ cities 13 states 91 hour: One Rider Bhawesh Sahu
    Nagpur reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases, double recovered, active cases drops to 119
    Nagpur reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases, double recovered, active cases drops to 119
    Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake
    Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake
    Samruddhi Highway: Maharashtra’s longest tunnel to cut Nagpur-Mumbai travel time by an hour
    Samruddhi Highway: Maharashtra’s longest tunnel to cut Nagpur-Mumbai travel time by an hour
    Man booked for manhandling cop, obstructing police from duty in Sitabuldi
    Man booked for manhandling cop, obstructing police from duty in Sitabuldi
    Vaccination for 45+ age group only at Govt centres only
    Vaccination for 45+ age group only at Govt centres only
    NMC organizes counseling centre for 12th pass students
    NMC organizes counseling centre for 12th pass students
    Ghugare, Santosh Pakodewala, Jaika Motors and others face action for violating Covid norms
    Ghugare, Santosh Pakodewala, Jaika Motors and others face action for violating Covid norms
    UP woman dies while boarding running train in Nagpur
    UP woman dies while boarding running train in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145