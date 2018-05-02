Nagpur reports 16 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths, active cases drops to 140

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Sunday reported 16 fresh cases and two deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 28 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,157.

Out of total 16 new cases, six were from the city while nine belonged to the rural area and one case was reported from outside the district. While no death was reported from Nagpur city, one death was reported from Nagpur rural and one from outside the district. With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,331 while the number of deaths stand still at 9,034.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 140 including asymptomatic cases. While the recovery rate of the district 98.08%.