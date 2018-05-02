Shree Holidays owners booked for duping investors of crores of rupees in Nagpur

Nagpur: In the multi-crore traveling fraud, Nagpur Police have booked owners of city based renowned Shree Holidays for allegedly duping investors of crores of rupees by promising them hefty returns on the pretext of investing in holidays booking schemes, international travels and foreign currency exchange. So far two FIRs have been filed at Ambazari and Tehsil Police Stations in this connection. Cops have predicted more cases of such fraud could come to fore after the thorough investigation.

Based on the complaint lodged, cops have booked the accused identified as Devendra Govind Goyal, Ritesh Govind Goyal, Govind Murlilaal Goyal, Nitika Devendra Goyal, Jitendra Murlilaal Goyal, all residents of Ramdaspeth and Payal Somani, a resident of Flat No. 106, Bhaktinagar Co-operative Society, Ambedkar Chowk.

According to police sources, the accused reportedly duped a 73-year-old Sureshchandra Maheshchandra Agrawal, a resident of Flat No. 106, Lili Lifestyle Society, Wadi of Rs 59 lakh on the pretext of investing his hard-earned money at holidays booking schemes between August 2016 and February 2021. The accused lured him with hefty returns; following which Sureshchandra gave them Rs 59 lakh. However, the complainant never gained the profits nor received his money back. Despite repeated pledges, when the accused refused to pay him back; with no options at sight, Sureshchandra then approached Ambazari Police with a complaint.

Similarly, the accused also duped complainant Aashish Jitendra Jain (38), a resident of Maskasthan near Juna Jain Mandir, Itwari of Rs 1.13 crore between December 2014 and February 2018. The accused had borrowed Rs 2,29,90,000 from Aashish on the pretext of investing his money in traveling and currency exchange. Though, at first they returned Rs 1,16,81,500 as his share of profit, however, the accused later stopped sharing the profit and even refused to pay the remaining amount. Annoyed by constant procrastination of the accused, Aashish then approached Tehsil Police.

Based on the complaints lodged, cops have booked all the accused on the charges of fraud and breach of trust. Further investigation underway.