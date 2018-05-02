Shrawankumar Malu to head VTA; Tejinder S. Renu secretary

Recently new Executive Body of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) got elected for the period 2019-21, wherein noted industrialist of the region Shrawankumar Malu took the responsibility as President of VTA, while Tejinder Singh Renu continued his social control as Secretary.

J. P. Sharma will be ex-officio member as immediate past president of VTA. Other Office Bearers of new VTA team are Hemant Trivedi & Rohit Agrawal – Vice Presidents, Pawan K. Chopra – Treasurer, Amarjeet Singh Chawla & Rajesh Kanungo – Joint Secretaries.

Ashwin Mehadia, Adv. Sanjay K. Agrawal, Pravin M. Agrawal, Saqib Parekh, Krishna Dayma, Yogendra Mohan Singh, Adv. Manoj Moryani, Rohit Kanoongo, Govind Patel, Viru Balani, CA Hemant Sarda, Rahul Agarwal, Sharad Sonkule, Rajwantpal Singh Tuli, Haresh Kumar Soni, Hemant Sharma, Shrikant Oke, Rajesh Rokde, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja and Pratish Gujarathi are the executive body members of Team VTA for the year 2019-21.

Shrawankumar Malu expressed his gratitude to VTA members for entrusting this responsibility and he assured that he will try & deliver his best to achieve the aims and objects of VTA.

VTA strongly believes that we, the citizens of this country are its true owners by virtue of being taxpayers and it is also undeniable that every individual is a taxpayer, paying either in the form of direct or indirect taxes and it is to protect and safeguard the common man’s right as a taxpayer that VTA was formed in the year 2011.