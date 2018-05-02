Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 16th, 2019
Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Shrawankumar Malu to head VTA; Tejinder S. Renu secretary

Recently new Executive Body of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) got elected for the period 2019-21, wherein noted industrialist of the region Shrawankumar Malu took the responsibility as President of VTA, while Tejinder Singh Renu continued his social control as Secretary.

J. P. Sharma will be ex-officio member as immediate past president of VTA. Other Office Bearers of new VTA team are Hemant Trivedi & Rohit Agrawal – Vice Presidents, Pawan K. Chopra – Treasurer, Amarjeet Singh Chawla & Rajesh Kanungo – Joint Secretaries.

Ashwin Mehadia, Adv. Sanjay K. Agrawal, Pravin M. Agrawal, Saqib Parekh, Krishna Dayma, Yogendra Mohan Singh, Adv. Manoj Moryani, Rohit Kanoongo, Govind Patel, Viru Balani, CA Hemant Sarda, Rahul Agarwal, Sharad Sonkule, Rajwantpal Singh Tuli, Haresh Kumar Soni, Hemant Sharma, Shrikant Oke, Rajesh Rokde, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja and Pratish Gujarathi are the executive body members of Team VTA for the year 2019-21.

Shrawankumar Malu expressed his gratitude to VTA members for entrusting this responsibility and he assured that he will try & deliver his best to achieve the aims and objects of VTA.

VTA strongly believes that we, the citizens of this country are its true owners by virtue of being taxpayers and it is also undeniable that every individual is a taxpayer, paying either in the form of direct or indirect taxes and it is to protect and safeguard the common man’s right as a taxpayer that VTA was formed in the year 2011.

Happening Nagpur
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Maharashtra News
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सडक योजनेत 600 किमीचे रस्ते : पालकमंत्री
मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सडक योजनेत 600 किमीचे रस्ते : पालकमंत्री
Hindi News
छत्रपती चौक के मेट्रो पिलर पर आकर्षक कलाकृतीयां कर रही है नागरिकों को आकर्षित
छत्रपती चौक के मेट्रो पिलर पर आकर्षक कलाकृतीयां कर रही है नागरिकों को आकर्षित
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
Trending News
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Featured News
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Trending In Nagpur
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
शहरातील साहित्यिकांचे साहित्य होणार मनपाच्या वाचनालयातून उपलब्ध
शहरातील साहित्यिकांचे साहित्य होणार मनपाच्या वाचनालयातून उपलब्ध
थोर समाजसुधारक महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले यांना भारतरत्न पुरस्कारासाठी प्रयत्न करु – नितीन गडकरी
थोर समाजसुधारक महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले यांना भारतरत्न पुरस्कारासाठी प्रयत्न करु – नितीन गडकरी
महापौरांनी दाखविली वृक्षदिंडीला हिरवी झेंडी
महापौरांनी दाखविली वृक्षदिंडीला हिरवी झेंडी
महापौरांच्या हस्ते ग्रीन व्‍हीजील फाउंडेशनचे सदस्य सन्मानित
महापौरांच्या हस्ते ग्रीन व्‍हीजील फाउंडेशनचे सदस्य सन्मानित
माजी सैनिक समाजाला प्रेरणा देण्याचे काम करत आहेत- मुद्गल
माजी सैनिक समाजाला प्रेरणा देण्याचे काम करत आहेत- मुद्गल
नवीन सिटीझन चार्टरमुळे ग्राहक सेवेत संख्यात्मक व गुणात्मक बदल होतील
नवीन सिटीझन चार्टरमुळे ग्राहक सेवेत संख्यात्मक व गुणात्मक बदल होतील
भीम चौक ते भांडेवाडी रिंग रोडवरील वाहतूक बंद
भीम चौक ते भांडेवाडी रिंग रोडवरील वाहतूक बंद
Nagi elected President of Ramgarhia Forum, Wade is Secretary
Nagi elected President of Ramgarhia Forum, Wade is Secretary
छत्रपती चौक के मेट्रो पिलर पर आकर्षक कलाकृतीयां कर रही है नागरिकों को आकर्षित
छत्रपती चौक के मेट्रो पिलर पर आकर्षक कलाकृतीयां कर रही है नागरिकों को आकर्षित
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145