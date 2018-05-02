Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets

Nagpur: In a well-planned operation, a special squad of Pachpaoli police station nabbed four criminals who were trying to sell Mauser guns at Sagar Bar near Dayanand Park on Sunday night. Besides an USA made pistol, a country-made pistol, cops have also seized two live cartridges, three bikes and cash to the tune of Rs 2.69 lakh.

The names of the accused were given as Nitesh Ramesh Raut (35), a resident of Plot. No. 92, Jaibhole Nagar, Sachin Baburao Meshram (36), a resident of Pili Nadi, Komal Devidas Raut (40), and Aniket alias Tinu Ravi Dhanokar (24) both residents of Vaishali Nagar. All the accused have been booked under Section 3+25 of the Indian Arms Act read with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and placed under arrest.

On Sunday night, Assistant Police Inspector, Suraj Surose received a tip-off that the said accused were set to make a deal at Sagar Bar. Acting swiftly on the information, API Surose along with constables Vijay Yadav, Dyaneshwar Jadhav, Mahesh Jadhav, Vinod Gaikwad, and Balakrishna Rathod laid a trap near bar premises and nabbed the four accused.

The arrest was supervised under the guidance of DCP Zone 3, Rahul Makhanikar and Senior PI Pachpaoli, Ashok Meshram.