Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 16th, 2019

Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets

Nagpur: In a well-planned operation, a special squad of Pachpaoli police station nabbed four criminals who were trying to sell Mauser guns at Sagar Bar near Dayanand Park on Sunday night. Besides an USA made pistol, a country-made pistol, cops have also seized two live cartridges, three bikes and cash to the tune of Rs 2.69 lakh.

The names of the accused were given as Nitesh Ramesh Raut (35), a resident of Plot. No. 92, Jaibhole Nagar, Sachin Baburao Meshram (36), a resident of Pili Nadi, Komal Devidas Raut (40), and Aniket alias Tinu Ravi Dhanokar (24) both residents of Vaishali Nagar. All the accused have been booked under Section 3+25 of the Indian Arms Act read with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and placed under arrest.

On Sunday night, Assistant Police Inspector, Suraj Surose received a tip-off that the said accused were set to make a deal at Sagar Bar. Acting swiftly on the information, API Surose along with constables Vijay Yadav, Dyaneshwar Jadhav, Mahesh Jadhav, Vinod Gaikwad, and Balakrishna Rathod laid a trap near bar premises and nabbed the four accused.

The arrest was supervised under the guidance of DCP Zone 3, Rahul Makhanikar and Senior PI Pachpaoli, Ashok Meshram.

Happening Nagpur
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Sanjay Dutt in Nagpur, met Nitin Gadkari
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Pachpaoli police arrest four men with two mouser guns, bullets
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Maharashtra News
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सडक योजनेत 600 किमीचे रस्ते : पालकमंत्री
मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सडक योजनेत 600 किमीचे रस्ते : पालकमंत्री
Hindi News
छत्रपती चौक के मेट्रो पिलर पर आकर्षक कलाकृतीयां कर रही है नागरिकों को आकर्षित
छत्रपती चौक के मेट्रो पिलर पर आकर्षक कलाकृतीयां कर रही है नागरिकों को आकर्षित
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
गोंदिया की राजनीति हुई ‘बदरंग’
Trending News
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look
Featured News
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Will be happy to work in Modi cabinet: Maha CM
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Navodaya Bank scam: Absconding accused builder Hemant Jham nabbed by Crime Branch
Trending In Nagpur
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
कळमेश्वरला 60 कोटींची पिण्याच्या पाण्याची योजना : नितीन गडकरी
शहरातील साहित्यिकांचे साहित्य होणार मनपाच्या वाचनालयातून उपलब्ध
शहरातील साहित्यिकांचे साहित्य होणार मनपाच्या वाचनालयातून उपलब्ध
थोर समाजसुधारक महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले यांना भारतरत्न पुरस्कारासाठी प्रयत्न करु – नितीन गडकरी
थोर समाजसुधारक महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले यांना भारतरत्न पुरस्कारासाठी प्रयत्न करु – नितीन गडकरी
महापौरांनी दाखविली वृक्षदिंडीला हिरवी झेंडी
महापौरांनी दाखविली वृक्षदिंडीला हिरवी झेंडी
महापौरांच्या हस्ते ग्रीन व्‍हीजील फाउंडेशनचे सदस्य सन्मानित
महापौरांच्या हस्ते ग्रीन व्‍हीजील फाउंडेशनचे सदस्य सन्मानित
माजी सैनिक समाजाला प्रेरणा देण्याचे काम करत आहेत- मुद्गल
माजी सैनिक समाजाला प्रेरणा देण्याचे काम करत आहेत- मुद्गल
नवीन सिटीझन चार्टरमुळे ग्राहक सेवेत संख्यात्मक व गुणात्मक बदल होतील
नवीन सिटीझन चार्टरमुळे ग्राहक सेवेत संख्यात्मक व गुणात्मक बदल होतील
भीम चौक ते भांडेवाडी रिंग रोडवरील वाहतूक बंद
भीम चौक ते भांडेवाडी रिंग रोडवरील वाहतूक बंद
Nagi elected President of Ramgarhia Forum, Wade is Secretary
Nagi elected President of Ramgarhia Forum, Wade is Secretary
छत्रपती चौक के मेट्रो पिलर पर आकर्षक कलाकृतीयां कर रही है नागरिकों को आकर्षित
छत्रपती चौक के मेट्रो पिलर पर आकर्षक कलाकृतीयां कर रही है नागरिकों को आकर्षित
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145