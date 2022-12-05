Shraddha Sidam murder case: Cousin brother arrested by Bhandara cops

The 8-year-old girl from Bhandara had gone missing on Monday and her burnt body was found from a farm on Wednesday

Nagpur/Bhandara: In the murder case of Shraddha Sidam, an eight-year-old girl from Bhandara who had gone missing on Monday and her burnt body was found from a farm on Wednesday, Sakoli police have arrested a suspect who happens to be Shraddha’s cousin brother. With this arrest, the mystery behind the kid’s murder could be solved.

The arrested accused Ajay Pandurang Sidam (25) was produced before a court and has been sent to Police Custody Remand (PCR) till December 9, media reports said. Interrogation of Ajay Sidam could throw light on many aspects of the murder. Police may request the court for permission to conduct narco test of the accused Ajay Sidam.

According to Bhandara DSP Lohit Matani, the number of accused persons involved in the shocking murder could rise as the investigation progresses.

According to reports, Shraddha’s half-burnt body was found burnt in a heap of harvested rice grains on a farm at Papda Khurd in Sakoli tehsil of Bhandara district. Family sources said Shraddha was playing in front of her residence when she went missing after 5 pm on Monday, November 28. She had returned home early from school as preparations had started for the forthcoming Zilla Parishad elections. The family and neighbours first launched a search, before alerting police late on Monday night.

Sources from the police department said the girl was most probably murdered on Monday itself with the perpetrators planning to dispose of the body later. The body was kept in a gunny bag for two days before the perpetrators decided to burn it in the wee hours of Wednesday. With cops all around the village, the perpetrators perhaps panicked and tried to dispose of the body. However, the attempt was only partially successful as the body was found behind a few houses belonging to the relatives of Sidam. This was the biggest clue so far, said reports.

