Shortage of beds as Covid-19 cases explode in Nagpur

Karnataka, Rajasthan curb entry of people coming from Maharashtra

Nagpur: As the dreaded corona virus creating havoc in the country, the positive cases exploded in Nagpur in recent week. To make the situation worse, shortage of beds in government as well as private hospitals has put the district administration on toes.

Responding to seriousness of the situation wherein many breathless Covid-19 patients were waiting in queue outside Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to get admitted, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court conducted hearing at late night on Tuesday and allowed the GMCH administration to accommodate the patients at its basement ward. Some of those patients were serious and needed oxygen immediately, prompting the GMCH administration to knock the HC’s doors at night.

Nagpur reported a stallion jump in positive cases with 3717 persons infected in a single day on Wednesday. Currently, over 34,000 active cases are in Nagpur district. The massive surge in the corona cases forced the administration to enforce lockdown till March 31. There is curfew-like situation in many cities in Maharashtra.

In view of spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the two states — Karnataka and Rajasthan – have put curbs on entry of people coming from the state. People coming from Maharashtra have to produce negative report of RT-PCR test.

As the number of new coronavirus virus cases is continuously increasing, the Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar has instructed the government and private hospitals to provide information about the number of available beds so that there would not be any inconvenience caused to the patients. The Municipal Corporation should collect information about the beds in all the hospitals in the city, saif Dr Sanjeev Kumar.