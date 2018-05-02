Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Mar 25th, 2021

    Nagpur City reports 2,597 fresh Covid-19 cases, 33 more deaths

    Nagpur: The unprecedented surge in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases continue to raise anxiety of Nagpur Municipal Officials. The Nagpur City on Thursday reported 2,597 fresh Coronavirus cases besides, 33 more persons succumbed to the virus borne disease. In the day, sum of 1,875 people were successfully recovered from the infection.

    With the latest updates, the total cases of cumulative have surged to 1,67,201 while 1,37,652 people were recovered from the disease. While the total fatalities have rose to 3,075.

    Nagpur reports 3,579 fresh Covid-19 cases, 47 more deaths
    इले. सार्वजनिक वाहतूक÷ व्यवस्था देशाला परवडणारी : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    Citizens appealed not to crowd Sub Registrar office for registry
    Nagpur ZP launches Shine App for students
    Shortage of beds as Covid-19 cases explode in Nagpur
    Nagpur City reports 2,597 fresh Covid-19 cases, 33 more deaths
    Man killed over petty issue in Jaripatka, body dumped into well, 2 arrested
    Corporators to face disqualification for illegal constructions: HC
    Structure of NEP Will Bring Revolution In Education System – Dr. S S Uttarwar
    मुंबई – पुण्याप्रमाणेच नागपूरात देखील खाजगी रुग्णालयांना लसीकरणासाठी परवानगी दया : महापौरांची मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडे पत्राव्दारे मागणी
