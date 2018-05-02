Nagpur City reports 2,597 fresh Covid-19 cases, 33 more deaths

Nagpur: The unprecedented surge in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases continue to raise anxiety of Nagpur Municipal Officials. The Nagpur City on Thursday reported 2,597 fresh Coronavirus cases besides, 33 more persons succumbed to the virus borne disease. In the day, sum of 1,875 people were successfully recovered from the infection.

With the latest updates, the total cases of cumulative have surged to 1,67,201 while 1,37,652 people were recovered from the disease. While the total fatalities have rose to 3,075.