Shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat in City to be open till 1pm from Mar 17

Nagpur: With City Nagpur reporting 2,287 fresh COVID-19 cases on March 17, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner has informed that Kirana, vegetables, meat shops and all essential shops (except medical stores) to remain open only till 1pm in Nagpur from tomorrow March 17.

Nagpur has registered highest-ever COVID19 positive cases on a single day in year-long pandemic on Tuesday. 2,587 people were tested positive in the district on Tuesday. Active cases surged to almost 19,000. Deaths also increased to 18.