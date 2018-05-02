Nagpur reports 2,287 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths; active cases touch 19K mark

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 2,587 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 18 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday marking the fourth consecutive day of 2K + cases. A total of 1,095 patients were discharged in the day following which the recovery rate has dropped to 86.62% and the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,50,822.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,75,386 while the number of deaths rose 4,489.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 664 were from rural areas and 1921 cases from Nagpur city alone while two cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 12 were reported from Nagpur city, two deaths were registered from outside the district, while four casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 18,980 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

