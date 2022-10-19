Shopping delight at Band Baaja Bazaar between Oct 18 and 22

Nagpur: ‘Band Baaja Bazaar’, an unique Indian brand exhibition and replica of marriage celebrations, along with music and food, is being organised by Twam Events at South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC), Civil Lines between October 18 and 22.

Considered as the biggest pre-Diwali shopping festival, ‘Band Baaja Bazaar’ comprised 50+ stalls, music shows along with daily Garba events. Bridal shows, Haldi and Mehandi parties are some of the key highlights of this promising event.

Nagpur Today is the official media partner of the event.

