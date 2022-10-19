Mallikarjun Kharge wins prez polls with 7897 votes

Mallikarjun Kharge wins the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes; 416 votes rejected.

Congress Presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor issues a statement congratulating Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge. He says, “I believe the revival of our party has truly begun today. It is a great honour, huge responsibility to be president of Congress, I wish Mallikarjun Kharge all success in that task.”

That’s Mr Tharoor — grace under fire.

