    Published On : Tue, Apr 27th, 2021
    National News

    ‘Shooter Dadi’ hospitalised with Covid

    Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.

    The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, posted the development.

    “Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all – Family,” a tweet on her page read.

    Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life. She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.


