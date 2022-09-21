Shocking Video! Man carrying sharp edged weapon roams around on bike on Nagpur streets

Advertisement

Nagpur: Showing that, perhaps, there’s no fear of Nagpur Police among antisocial elements in the city, a group men driving on bike was caught carrying a sharp edge weapons.

In the video shot by a vigilant Nagpurian, three men on a bike (MH/31/BZ/463) can be seen roaming around on Nagpur streets near Bhole Petrol Pump. One whose riding behind can be seen carrying a sharp-edge weapon in his arms.

The incident has sparked tension among citizens, who are worried about there safety.

Watch Video here:

