Shocking Video: Criminal receives VIP treatment inside police van in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking video surfaced from the Second Capital of the State, a criminal was caught-in-act receiving ‘VIP treatment’ inside a police van, that too in the full ‘police protection’, opposite District and Sessions Court here, on Wednesday evening.

In the video procured by Nagpur Today \Special Correspondent, a criminal can be seen seated inside a Nagpur City Police’s CR Mobile (MH/31/DZ/0435). At around 4.30 pm, the criminal’s friend opens the rear door of the car and enters it with tea, snacks and mobile phone. What is more concerning is that cops appointed to escort the criminal can also be seen enjoying tea and snacks with the criminal’s friend.

