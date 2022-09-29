Dr Anand Sancheti’s advice to keep the heart healthy!

Nagpur: After noticing a significant rise in heart diseases in India especially in the last two to three years, people have now started being extra precautious with their health.
The worry started to rise after younger people, especially in the age group of 25 to 40 started getting diagnosed with heart-related cases. Dr Anand Sancheti of New Era hospital said that this specific part of Asia has always seen the most number of heart-related cases. “The World Health Organisation (WHO) had already said years back that India might become the capital of heart diseases of Asia,” he said.
Dr Sancheti added that the main reason we are seeing so many cases of heart disease is because of genetics, diet, one being physically inactive, diabetic, obese etc. He mentioned that these are a few factors which can be controlled by one. “An increase of heart diseases has also been witnessed in the youngsters because of the habit of chewing and smoking tobacco,” he said.
To keep the heart healthy, exercising, eating healthy food, regular checkups of blood pressure and body are a few things one should take care of. There are controllable factors such as diet, exercise, stopping consumption of tobacco which can contribute to a healthy lifestyle.
“The health checkups should be done by the age 25. Initially the age to get a heart check-up was 40 but now we have lowered it to 25 due to an increase in these cases. One should make sure to get a full heart check-up by 25 to avoid complications later,” Dr Sancheti added.