Shocking: Newly built bridge in Nagpur’s Gavlipura sinks before inauguration

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking incident exposing the shoddy quality of public infrastructure, a portion of a newly constructed bridge in Gavlipura, Yadav Nagar area of Nagpur, has sunk even before it was opened for traffic. Heavy rainfall in the past few days has caused visible craters and depressions on the bridge surface, sparking outrage among local residents.

A video of the damaged bridge, shared by a concerned citizen on social media, clearly shows a section of the bridge having caved in. The bridge, yet to be officially inaugurated, has already raised serious concerns over the quality of construction and structural safety.

Gold Rate 09 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,900 /- Silver/Kg 1,08,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The incident has cast a dark shadow over the planning, supervision, and execution of civic works in Nagpur. Residents have strongly condemned what they say is substandard and negligent construction, questioning why such carelessness is tolerated in public projects funded by taxpayer money.

“This is not just financial waste, this is criminal negligence that endangers lives,” fumed a local resident, demanding an immediate investigation and accountability from concerned officials and contractors. Citizens are calling for urgent structural audits and stern action against those responsible, warning that if ignored, such flaws could lead to a major disaster in the future.

The sinking bridge has become yet another symbol of poor civic governance, prompting widespread anger and demands for transparency in infrastructure development.