Shocking Nagpur Murder: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed Near Jawaharlal Nagar School

Nagpur : Nagpur city has once again been rocked by a horrifying crime. In a chilling incident on Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified attacker brutally slit the throat of a 50-year-old woman in broad daylight, sparking fear and tension across the area. The gruesome murder occurred near Indira Convent School, Jawaharlal Nagar, under the Sitabuldi Police Station limits.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Mayabai Madan Pesarkar (50), a resident of the same locality. The broad daylight murder has left residents shocked and disturbed. Speculations are rife as to what could have led to such a heinous act.

Brutal Killing Style

According to police, Mayabai’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, causing her instant death on the spot. The brutality of the crime left bystanders horrified, and the body was found in a blood-soaked state.

Police Launches Massive Investigation

Upon receiving the information, teams from Sitabuldi Police Station, the Nagpur Crime Branch, and senior officers rushed to the scene. Forensic experts were called in to collect evidence. The body has been sent to Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem.

Motive Behind the Murder Still Unknown

As of now, the motive remains a mystery. No suspects have been arrested. Police are investigating whether it was a personal enmity, property dispute, or a planned murder. Multiple angles are being probed by the investigation teams.

Fear and Anger Among Locals

The murder has triggered panic and outrage among local residents, who are questioning the law and order situation in the city. Locals are demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and tighter security in the area.

Ongoing Police Investigation

The Sitabuldi police and crime branch are actively investigating all possible leads. They are looking into family disputes, financial issues, or old rivalries that might have led to the murder. The case has been marked as high priority.