Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Sep 6th, 2020

    Shocking : Nagpur Excise Inspector Raosaheb Kore dies of cardiac arrest in Sangli

     

    Nagpur: Excise Inspector, Raosaheb Kore died of cardiac arrest at his house in his hometown Sangli on Sunday. Kore, with his innovative approach had carved his distinguished image in his department and also left remarkable impact with his works in Nagpur.

    Pramod Sonone, Excise Superintendent, and all the officials of Excise Department have mourned the demise of the Inspector Kore and offered their condolences to his families.

    Kore, was going through health crises. Following which he had applied for a leave and was staying back at his house in Sangli. He breathed his last on Sunday after suffering heart attack.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Shocking : Nagpur Excise Inspector Raosaheb Kore dies of cardiac arrest in Sangli
    Shocking : Nagpur Excise Inspector Raosaheb Kore dies of cardiac arrest in Sangli
    Nagpur’s new CP draws action plan to fight Covid-19 among cops
    Nagpur’s new CP draws action plan to fight Covid-19 among cops
    मालमत्ताविषयीच्या तक्रारीबाबत एसआयटी स्थापन करणार – गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    मालमत्ताविषयीच्या तक्रारीबाबत एसआयटी स्थापन करणार – गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    मायावती व प्रकाश आंबेडकरांचा राजकीय प्रवास बाबासाहेबांच्या धम्म क्रांतीला छेद देणारा- मुकुंद खैरे
    मायावती व प्रकाश आंबेडकरांचा राजकीय प्रवास बाबासाहेबांच्या धम्म क्रांतीला छेद देणारा- मुकुंद खैरे
    सिटू चे शेकडो आशा वर्कर्स व गटप्रवर्तक यांचे मोदी सरकार विरोधात आंदोलन
    सिटू चे शेकडो आशा वर्कर्स व गटप्रवर्तक यांचे मोदी सरकार विरोधात आंदोलन
    रुग्णाची ऑक्सिजन पातळी कमी असल्यास जवळच्या रुग्णालयात दाखल करावे
    रुग्णाची ऑक्सिजन पातळी कमी असल्यास जवळच्या रुग्णालयात दाखल करावे
    नवे ३१ रुग्णालये होणार डीसीएच
    नवे ३१ रुग्णालये होणार डीसीएच
    Tabligi Jamat Members from Russia and Kyrgystan discharged by Sessions Court
    Tabligi Jamat Members from Russia and Kyrgystan discharged by Sessions Court
    कारपोरेट कंपनी यांनी कोरोनावर नियंत्रण करायला मदत करावी : आयुक्त
    कारपोरेट कंपनी यांनी कोरोनावर नियंत्रण करायला मदत करावी : आयुक्त
    Nagpur Police: करोनाने एकाच दिवशी चार पोलिसांचा मृत्यू; नागपूर हादरलं
    Nagpur Police: करोनाने एकाच दिवशी चार पोलिसांचा मृत्यू; नागपूर हादरलं
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145