Shocking : Nagpur Excise Inspector Raosaheb Kore dies of cardiac arrest in Sangli

Nagpur: Excise Inspector, Raosaheb Kore died of cardiac arrest at his house in his hometown Sangli on Sunday. Kore, with his innovative approach had carved his distinguished image in his department and also left remarkable impact with his works in Nagpur.

Pramod Sonone, Excise Superintendent, and all the officials of Excise Department have mourned the demise of the Inspector Kore and offered their condolences to his families.

Kore, was going through health crises. Following which he had applied for a leave and was staying back at his house in Sangli. He breathed his last on Sunday after suffering heart attack.