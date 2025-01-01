Nagpur Double Murder: Frustrated Engineering Student Kills Parents Over Career Pressure

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a shocking incident from Nagpur, a 24-year-old engineering student has been accused of murdering his parents after repeated disputes over his academic failures and career direction. The crime occurred in the Kapil Nagar area and has left the local community in shock.

The accused, Utkarsh Dakhole, confessed to killing his mother, Aruna Dakhole, and father, Liladhar Dakhole, in their home on December 26. Investigations revealed that Utkarsh, who had been failing his engineering exams for six years, was under immense pressure from his parents to abandon his studies and take up farming.

Unable to bear the criticism and frequent arguments, Utkarsh allegedly strangled his mother while she was grading papers and later stabbed his father when he returned home and witnessed the scene.

– On December 25, Utkarsh’s father reportedly scolded and physically reprimanded him for his continued academic failures. His mother packed his belongings, urging him to move on from engineering and focus on farming.

– The next day, consumed by anger, Utkarsh executed his plan. After the murders, he locked the house and misled his sister, Sejal, a second-year BAMS student, by claiming their parents had gone to Bangalore for meditation.

The crime came to light when relatives visited the house and noticed a foul odor. Upon alerting the police, the gruesome double murder was uncovered.

Liladhar Dakhole worked as a technician at Koradi Power Plant, while Aruna Dakhole was a music teacher. The family, including their two children, Utkarsh and Sejal, appeared to lead a normal life. However, Utkarsh’s repeated failures in his engineering course and the resulting tensions with his parents culminated in this tragic incident.

Authorities are investigating whether Utkarsh acted alone or had accomplices. The accused’s confession has provided critical details, but further interrogation and forensic analysis are ongoing.

The case has sent shockwaves across Nagpur, with residents expressing disbelief and sorrow over the incident. The tragedy highlights the pressures faced by students and the devastating consequences of unresolved family disputes.

Police are continuing their investigation and have assured strict action based on the findings.