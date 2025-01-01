Celebrating the New Year with a Difference

Advertisement













For the past 10 years, the youth of Nagpur have welcomed the New Year with a unique and thoughtful approach. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their initiative, where they distributed fruit kits to patients and their relatives in the children’s, gynecology, and other wards at Government Medical College (GMC), Nagpur, along with the hardworking nurses on duty.

A total of 500+ kits were distributed in GMC Nagpur this year, along with 250 open kits for needy individuals. The fruit kit distribution was inaugurated by Dr. Avinash Gawande (Medical Superintendent).

This initiative reflects a new way of celebrating New Year, prioritizing kindness and care for those in need.

The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention. – Oscar Wilde