Shocking Incident in Nagpur: Bodies of Five Family Members Found in Abandoned Quarry in Kuhi

Nagpur – A tragic and shocking incident has come to light from Kuhi taluka in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. The bodies of five members of the same family were discovered in an old abandoned quarry located in the Surgaon area, creating a wave of panic and concern in the region.

Police are currently investigating whether the deaths were the result of an accident or a mass suicide.

According to initial reports, the incident took place at the Garg quarry near the Paithgaon police outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kuhi Police Station. The five individuals had reportedly gone on an outing on Sunday but did not return home by evening. Their concerned relatives filed missing persons reports at two different police stations.

The deceased have been identified as Roshni Chandrakant Chaudhary (32), a resident of Dhule; her son Mohit (12); daughter Lakshmi (10); sister Rajjo Raut (25) from Nagpur; and Itiraj Ansari (20), also from Nagpur.

Acting on a tip-off, police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies from the quarry.

Initial investigations suggest that the group had visited the area for a leisure trip. However, the exact circumstances leading to their deaths remain unclear. Authorities are continuing their probe to determine the sequence of events and whether foul play was involved.

Further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

