Shocking Incident: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death Over Minor Dispute in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – The crime rate in Nagpur continues to climb, with no end in sight to the series of murders plaguing the city. In a chilling incident that shook Nagpur once again, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death this morning over a minor dispute, raising serious concerns about the city’s law enforcement and public safety.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred around 10:30 AM on Sunday at Tathagat Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Jaripatka Police Station. It is reported that a driver of an Eicher mini-truck and a laborer got into a heated argument over turning the vehicle at a signal. What started as a minor disagreement quickly escalated into violence. Amid the scuffle, an unidentified man suddenly pulled out a knife and launched a frenzied attack on Arjun Atul Dahade (22).

Severely injured, Arjun was immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Government Hospital with the help of local residents. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The brutal killing sent shockwaves across the area, sparking panic and leading to a major traffic jam around Tathagat Chowk and nearby streets.

Gold Rate 25 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300 /- Gold 22 KT 89,600 /- Silver / Kg 97,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon receiving the information, teams from Nagpur City Police, the Crime Branch Unit, and Kapil Nagar Police Station arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Authorities started scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas, but at the time of reporting, the assailant remained at large. Several police teams have been formed to track down the suspect.

This incident has reignited public outrage over Nagpur’s deteriorating law and order situation. Citizens expressed strong dissatisfaction with the police’s perceived inaction. Despite it being a Sunday, senior police officials were compelled to visit the crime scene and oversee the investigation.

Advertisement