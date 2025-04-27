Nagpur Sizzles at 46°C as IMD Forecasts Rain and Storm Relief for Vidarbha

Advertisement



Nagpur: The state of Maharashtra, particularly the Vidarbha region, has been experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring as high as 46°C. Three cities in Vidarbha recorded temperatures above 45°C, while most others also reported extreme heat. Parts of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada broke several temperature records, with many cities reaching up to 44°C.

While the entire state continues to reel under intense heat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided some relief by forecasting rain over the next three to four days. According to IMD predictions, the weather across Maharashtra is expected to be mixed, with chances of rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms.

In Vidarbha, both Sunday and Monday could see hailstorms, along with thunderstorms and heavy winds. Several districts have been issued a Yellow Alert, and Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts are under an Orange Alert for Sunday. Similarly, Marathwada and Central Maharashtra could also experience humid conditions combined with rain.

On April 28, Monday, Bhandara and Gondia districts are expected to be under an Orange Alert. Other districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and South Maharashtra are also likely to experience rain. Changing weather patterns in the hilly regions and winds coming from South India are influencing Maharashtra’s climate.

Over the past few days, the temperature surge was notable, with Brahmapuri recording the highest at 45.9°C, and Chandrapur and Akola reaching 45°C. Many cities across Central Maharashtra and Marathwada also touched 44°C.

However, weather conditions are now shifting towards more rain-friendly patterns. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning have been forecast for several districts in Vidarbha, while moderate rainfall is expected across parts of West Maharashtra and Marathwada.

In particular, districts such as Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, and Solapur have been warned about the possibility of hailstorms. However, the heatwave is expected to persist in areas like Akola. Western Maharashtra districts such as Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Sindhudurg are likely to experience rainy conditions, with the possibility of stormy showers in some places.

Yellow Alerts have been issued for districts including Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, and Gadchiroli.

