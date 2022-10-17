Shocking: Biker tries to molest international level skater in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shameful incident, an unidentified biker attempted to molest an international female skater from Nagpur while she was jogging near Tata Parsi School on Sunday. The incident has raised question marks over the safety of women in the Second Capital. Fortunately, the skater was not injured but certainly was left frightened after the incident, a report in a local daily said.

The young skater, who represented India in Speed World Skating Championship in Colombia in South America in November 2021, has narrated her ordeal in a Facebook post. However, she has not reported the matter to police yet.

According to the report, the skater, while narrating the incident, said that on Sunday around 10 am, she went for a run. She usually prefers to run from the opposite direction because it is safer to run facing vehicles. As she went for a second lap, she saw a Splendour bike was coming towards her near Tata Parsi School. The face of the biker was covered with a black dupatta and helmet. He suddenly spread his hands and tried to reach her upper body. Shocked, she immediately ran behind the biker for some distance to note down his bike number but could not as the biker sped fast, the skater said.

The skater further said that she did not report the matter to police as she was not able to notice the bike number. Secondly, this incident may be a small one for someone who doesn’t know how it feels when someone tries to molest you. It has raised some serious questions about the safety of women in Nagpur. If she doesn’t speak up now, she won’t be able to forgive herself for the rest of her life. That is why she narrated the incident on social media, the report quoted as the skater saying.

The skater said that on this particular road, she and some of her friends faced similar situations on a couple of occasions earlier. She has also posted a video on FB that the road is not safe at all. Not because she was attacked, but a number of incidents went unnoticed. She doesn’t post much on social media but she thought this one is important as this is a small but significant thing she can do, she said.

