Dog’s Day Out: All Pet Fashion Show organised in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sunday, the October 16 morning, turned out to be a delight for dog lovers of Nagpur city as the Antarang 2k22 All Pet Fashion Show was organised AQ Series at Nagpur Veterinary College in the city from 9 am to 12 noon.

The dogs were judged in different characters such as The King, The Queen, Best in the Show and Best Behaved. During the Dog Show, the pet owners were given Gift Hampers, Participation Certificate and advice from expert veterinarians.

The venue was swarming with pet enthusiasts and everyone was excited about the variety of rare breeds that took part at the event. Pet lovers who thronged the venue loved the fact that the organizers had thought of everything required for the animals. The event in total was a good show and the level of competency was high.

