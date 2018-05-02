Shocked over father’s death, teenage girl ends life in Dhantoli

Nagpur: A 19-year-old girl who failed to recover from the grief after, her father died earlier this year, committed suicide by hanging herself on Friday, police said.

The deceased identified as Shivani Tekade, a resident of Nirmal Apartments, behind Spandan Heart Institute in Dhantoli, had also left a suicide note clarifying that nobody was responsible for her taking the extreme step.

“Shivani, the only child, ended her life by hanging to a ceiling fan as she was unable to process the grief since her father passed away in a car accident in January this year. Following the incident, her zest for living took a major hit. She would often tell her mother how she found it pointless to live,” said police sources.