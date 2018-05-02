Shivankar slum-dwellers to get land ownership rights soon: Khopde

Nagpur: Slum-dwellers in a private land at Shivankar in Prabhag No. 26 will soon be provided land ownership rights, assured Nagpur East MLA Krishna Khopde. He was speaking at the launch of Plain Table Survey organised by senior Corporator and Chairman of NMC’s Law Committee Adv Dharmapal Meshram on Sunday.

Present on the occasion include Transport Committee Chairman Jitendra (Bunty) Kukde, Sunil Kothe, Rajendra Chakole, Pradeep Ninave, Dnandev Gajbhiye, Hussain Bhai, Ashik Ansari, Nazimbhai, Anil Das, Babinanda Gadekar, and others.

Khopde further said that the slums have been situated on a private land but with the lead taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a notification issued, handing over of ownership rights could be possible. The slums have been settled since 1990. He thanked Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Adv Meshram for the justice provided to the slum-dwellers.

The programme was conducted by Shivshankar Das while Ramesh Donadkar proposed a vote of thanks.