Shiv Sena’s Dussehra Melawa in Mumbai will be allowed as per rules only: Fadnavis

Advertisement

Nagpur: Eknath Shinde, who rebelled from the Shiv Sena and his supporting MLAs joined forces with the BJP to establish power in the state. After that, the Shinde group has claimed that they are in the Shiv Sena and also the party. As the conflict between Thackeray and Shinde is going on, now another big news has come out. Shiv Sena’s Dussehra gathering at Shivaji Park has now created a new issue of Thackeray vs. Shinde. An application has been filed by the Sena to hold a Dussehra gathering at Shivaji Park. However, no decision has been taken by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation as yet.

While permission has not yet been given by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, now the Deputy Chief Minister of the State Devendra Fadnavis has made a big statement. He said that what is in the rules will happen. “Nothing will happen in this government by going outside the rules. Eknath Shinde is the leader of Shiv Sena so I don’t know what his decision is,” Fadnavis said.

Advertisement

“I have no idea whether they are going to have a Dussehra Mela or not. I have no idea whether Uddhav Thackeray is going to hold a Dussehra gathering or not. As Home Minister, I can only say that we will do what is in the rules,” the Deputy Chief Minister asserted.

Advertisement

Dussehra Melawa is held every year at Shivaji Park ground. Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray used to address this meeting. After Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray is holding the Dussehra Melawa. At present, the situation that has arisen after the rebellion in Shiv Sena, all eyes were on Uddhav Thackeray’s role in the Dussehra Melawa, but now the question is whether the Shinde group will hijack the Dussehra Melawa?.

According to reports, after the high-voltage power drama in Maharashtra, preparations have started to hijack Shiv Sena’s Dussehra Melawa by the Shinde group. Due to this, everyone is paying attention to who will host the Dussehra gathering this year.

Devendra Fadnavis said that regarding permission for Dussehra gathering, as Home Minister he will only say that what is in the rules will be done. He gave a clear indication that nothing will go beyond the rules in this government. Will the Dussehra Melawa be hijacked? He said that Eknath Shinde is the leader of Shiv Sena and he has no idea whether he is going to hold the rally or Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sainiks from all over the state attend the Shiv Sena meeting at Dadar’s Shivaji Park Maidan on the occasion of Dussehra Melawa. However, this year due to the rebellion of the Shinde group, two factions have fallen in the Shiv Sena.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement