Man attacks cousin with cutter in Nandanvan, arrested

Nagpur: A petty arguement turned brutal for a young man after his cousin reportedly attacked him with a cutter, here on Saturday. Cops have rounded up accused Himanshu Shende for launching murderous attack on victim Shubham Shende, who is being monitored at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to police sources, the duo often had spat over Himanshu’s drinking habit. During one such argument on Saturday, Himanshu reportedly attacked Shubham on his neck with a cutter. Shubham was subsequently rushed to GMCH, where he is said to be critical. Nandanvan Police led by Senior Police Inspector Kishor Nagrare, have nabbed the accused Himanshu.

Cops have registered an offence under Section 307 against Himanshu and are probing further.

