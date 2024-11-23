Shiv Sena’s Ashish Jaiswal Retains Ramtek Stronghold, Defeats Independent Candidate Rajendra Mulak

Advertisement





Nagpur: Ashish Jaiswal, a candidate from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, has secured a decisive victory in the Ramtek constituency, defeating independent candidate Rajendra Mulak.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had fielded Vishal Barbate from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) as its official candidate. However, Congress leaders were seen backing Rajendra Mulak, a rebel candidate from their own ranks. Vishal Barbate had accused Congress of covertly supporting Mulak, who also enjoyed the backing of Congress leader Sunil Kedar.

Despite the rebellion and internal dynamics, Ashish Jaiswal, known for his close ties with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, managed to retain the Ramtek stronghold, reaffirming the Shiv Sena’s dominance in the constituency.

