Shiv Sena worker in Nagpur receives threat for supporting Nupur Sharma

Nagpur: A Shiv Sena worker Lawrence Gregory, a resident of Mohan Nagar in Nagpur, has claimed getting threat messages for supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks.

Nagpur Police may provide security to Lawrence Gregory after he complained of receiving a threat to his life. Based on a complaint by Gregory, Sadar police have filed a case against an unidentified person for sending the threat messages.

A resident of Mohan Nagar, Gregory allegedly told police that he had written a post on Facebook on August 15 and made some comments on Indian Independence being a patriot. Someone then threw a letter in his house threatening that he would be beheaded. Gregory alerted another Shiv Sena office-bearer NitinTiwari, who urged the Commissioner of Police to provide him security.

Subsequently, Sadar Police seized the threatening letter and photocopy of the post written by Gregory on Facebook. According to a police official, the investigation was underway. A case will be registered under relevant sections of the IPC, he added.

