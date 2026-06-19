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Nagpur: Workers and office-bearers of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated the party’s Foundation Day with great enthusiasm across Nagpur on Friday. The occasion was marked by a series of programmes, gatherings and public interactions, reflecting the party’s efforts to strengthen its grassroots presence and organisational network in the city.

Party workers assembled at various locations carrying Shiv Sena flags and banners, creating a festive atmosphere. Leaders and activists exchanged greetings and celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets among themselves and supporters. The celebrations were accompanied by slogans highlighting the party’s ideology and commitment to public welfare.

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Several local-level events were organised to commemorate the anniversary of the party’s establishment. During these programmes, senior leaders addressed party workers and urged them to remain united while working towards expanding the organisation’s reach among the masses.

Speaking on the occasion, party office-bearers said that under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena has continued to focus on issues concerning the common people and has actively worked for public welfare and development. They claimed that the party has strengthened its connect with citizens through various welfare initiatives and people-centric programmes.

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Leaders also called upon workers to intensify efforts to take the party’s ideology and policies to every household. They emphasised the importance of maintaining close contact with the public and addressing local issues effectively.

Party activists reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and pledged to continue serving the people with dedication. They expressed confidence that the party would continue to grow under Shinde’s leadership and play a significant role in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

The Foundation Day celebrations concluded with workers taking a collective pledge to further expand the party’s presence, uphold its principles and remain committed to serving the interests of the people.

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